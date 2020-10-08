This Downfall take on Covid Trump’s return to the White House is perfect

You might think you’ve had enough of the Downfall meme some time ago. But then this comes along and you think, oh go on then, just the one more.

It’s a Downfall take on Trump’s return to the White House just days after he was hospitalised with the coronavirus and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Perfect.

READ MORE

Fox News tried to take down Kamala Harris and it blew up right in their face

Source Nestor Gomez Youtube Twitter