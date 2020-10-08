This Downfall take on Covid Trump’s return to the White House is perfect

You might think you’ve had enough of the Downfall meme some time ago. But then this comes along and you think, oh go on then, just the one more.

It’s a Downfall take on Trump’s return to the White House just days after he was hospitalised with the coronavirus and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Perfect.

Newly released White House footage from a few days ago…pic.twitter.com/qgoIXX3fx4 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 7, 2020

This is the best thing ever!!! I’m going to retweet it every single time #TrumpMeltdown is trending. pic.twitter.com/rNI2RJr3Dn — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) October 8, 2020

