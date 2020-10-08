Record Olympian Max Whitlock cleans up with ‘L’eau de Laundry’ launch

Turns out you no longer have to be wearing fresh laundry to smell of … fresh laundry.

Record Olympic gold medal winner Max Whitlock has launched a unique new fragrance that ‘captures the essence of freshly laundered clothes’.

The unisex fragrance has been created to celebrate the arrival of Samsung’s new ecobubble washing machine and perfectly captures the elusive scent of ‘clean sheets’ which has just been voted the nation’s favourite smell.

The Team GB gymnast stars in a series of spoof ads for ‘Freshly Laundered – Eco Edition’, paying homage to classic fragrance adverts including Brad Pitt’s commercials for Chanel No 5.

Samsung audited 2,000 British adults to discover the nation’s favourite smells, with fresh laundry landing at the top of the pile, followed by clean bedsheets, cakes baking, the seaside air and cut grass.

Here’s what Whitlock, the most successful British male artistic gymnast in history, had to say.

“I had a huge amount of fun creating a range of spoof ads for the new Samsung ecobubble, it’s even better knowing that I’m helping to launch a product that’s eco-friendly and is making a difference to the environment.”

The new fragrance was created by expert perfumer Sarah McCartney and contains four musks which evoke the smell of a fresh garden and fresh water, paired with aromas of lily of the valley.

It is available to the first 10 customers who buy a new ecobubble washing machine from Samsung KX, an ‘experience space’ in King’s Cross in London, beginning today until 23 October.

A select number of the bottles – which look like miniature versions of the eco bubble machines, made out of glass – are also available to win via @SamsungUK on social media.