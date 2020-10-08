People have been parodying those excruciatingly over-privileged life hacks – 15 scathing takedowns

If you’ve ever seen one of those excruciating articles about “How we got a mortgage at 21 with only the help of our millionaire parents” or “Why everyone should take a year put to travel in India”, this tweet from the amazing Lolly Adefope will definitely strike a chord with you.

hi! my name’s arabella: i’m a size 4, my parents bought me a house in london fields and here’s my 17 minute video on why YOU need to stop buying fast fashion!!!!!!!!!! — lolly (@lollyadefope) October 6, 2020

It certainly spoke to these people, who all lined up to parody the overprivileged. They’re scathingly funny.

1.

Hi Arabella, lovely to meet you. My name's Barnaby, my parents bought me a house in Kensington so I could be closer to pursuing my dream of being an artist. My studio is the house next door to mine which my parents also bought for me. Add me on tiktok – Selfmadeboy1990 — Steen Raskopoulos (@steenrasko) October 6, 2020

2.

hi! I loved your video! Check out my tiktok – I cook really easy healthy meals with my parents Waitrose groceries in their handmade kitchen! Anyone can be healthy it’s not expensive to buy fresh fruit and vegetables every day. If you’re fat it’s ur fault and I don’t respect u x — M (@mrvlr_) October 6, 2020

3.

Hey Arabella, my name’s Finn. I was recently profiled in a Hospitality 30 under 30, my brother went to Eton with the editor! They profiled my elevated take on Indian Food, inspired by my time posing for pictures with steeet kids Goa. Here’s my groundbreaking recipe for Dal! — Thomas Zahir (@tomzahir) October 6, 2020

4.

Hi Arabella – my name's Rohan. I started with nothing besides a 4k camera, complete set of lenses, computer, editing software and monthly money transfers from my father. And I can show YOU how to get clients and make some real money with my six step plan. Sign up now! — Adam Young (@_AdamYoung) October 6, 2020

5.

Hi Arabella, I’m Octavia Tuppence – maybe you’d like to join me for a spot of radical self-care cookery. You'll only need 4 ingredients – spirulina, boba tea, half an ice sculpture (whatever you have to hand), and the memory of a dream I had last Christmas. See you in the yurt! — muireann (@MisforMuireann) October 6, 2020

6.

Hi Arabella! I'm Jimothy, I once travelled through Vietnam and it changed my life. I've now opened a cool restaurant which my parents funded, where I top a Shepard's pie with kimchi and serve my take on Pho but with ramen noodles, in a miso broth and an Asian flavoured salad. — Lia 🎃 (@missconfig) October 6, 2020

7.

Hi bébé it’s Kimberleigh remember we hung out at the foie gras fundraiser for orphaned elephants so I’m working on a new yt about how easy it is to weave baskets underwater – gotta put that degree to good use! — sassy baker ✡️ #blacklivesmatter (@freudianfoodie) October 7, 2020

8.