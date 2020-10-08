Macaulay Culkin wore a face mask of his younger self and it’s once seen, never unseen

People love how Macaulay Culkin reminded people to wear a face mask on Twitter.

Culkin, who recently turned 40, donned a mask with a most familiar image of his younger self from Home Alone and it went viral, really viral.

‘Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self,’ said Culkin – @Incredible Culk – on Twitter. ‘Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,’

Whoa there!

Are you gonna post a pic with the mask or? — Matt Cohen (@CamelToad) October 7, 2020

And just in case you were wondering …

You can get one here: https://t.co/2PmZ4hefVS — Minimalist Wave (@theminimalwave) October 7, 2020

Source @IncredibleCulk