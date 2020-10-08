Macaulay Culkin wore a face mask of his younger self and it’s once seen, never unseen
People love how Macaulay Culkin reminded people to wear a face mask on Twitter.
Culkin, who recently turned 40, donned a mask with a most familiar image of his younger self from Home Alone and it went viral, really viral.
‘Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self,’ said Culkin – @Incredible Culk – on Twitter.
‘Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,’
Whoa there!
Are you gonna post a pic with the mask or?
— Matt Cohen (@CamelToad) October 7, 2020
Lookin good kiddo 😗 pic.twitter.com/YZIAaiZSVM
— Aacia (@parisofprairie) October 7, 2020
And just in case you were wondering …
You can get one here: https://t.co/2PmZ4hefVS
— Minimalist Wave (@theminimalwave) October 7, 2020
Source @IncredibleCulk