Macaulay Culkin wore a face mask of his younger self and it’s once seen, never unseen

People love how Macaulay Culkin reminded people to wear a face mask on Twitter.

Culkin, who recently turned 40, donned a mask with a most familiar image of his younger self from Home Alone and it went viral, really viral.

‘Just staying Covid-safe wearing by the flayed skin of my younger self,’ said Culkin – @Incredible Culk – on Twitter.

‘Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids,’

