This musical remix of Kamala Harris telling Mike Pence he’s got a fly on his head is just brilliantly done

There were lots of talking points from Kamala Harris’s TV debate with Mike Pence, but nothing quite captured people’s imagination as the fly that landed on the vice-president’s head.

In the unlikely event that you missed it, here it is. All two minutes of it.

Total time a fly sat on Mike Pence's head: two minutes pic.twitter.com/PtI0rKSi5I — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 8, 2020

Now @EclecticMethod over on Twitter have done this and it’s tremendous.

It’s a hit!

“You Have a Fly on your Head” it’s a banger… https://t.co/aUuJHw7jdX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 8, 2020

anyone; how was the VP debate?

everyone; https://t.co/FiLs7t98dW — Casey Neistat (@Casey) October 8, 2020

Honored to see that @EclecticMethod made a song about me. It's helping me get through with my recovery! https://t.co/Go9Vi138DO — Pence's Fly (@MichaelsFly) October 8, 2020

