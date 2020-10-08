This musical remix of Kamala Harris telling Mike Pence he’s got a fly on his head is just brilliantly done

There were lots of talking points from Kamala Harris’s TV debate with Mike Pence, but nothing quite captured people’s imagination as the fly that landed on the vice-president’s head.

In the unlikely event that you missed it, here it is. All two minutes of it.

Now @EclecticMethod over on Twitter have done this and it’s tremendous.

It’s a hit!

Source @EclecticMethod