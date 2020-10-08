Jemaine Clement went viral with his shutdown of someone who objected to his New Zealand Covid comparison

Over on Twitter, Jemaine Clement is as disbelieving as presumably everyone else at what is going on at the White House following Donald Trump’s return from hospital despite being tested positive with Covid-19.

He took to Twitter to highlight a few statistics after Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (who has tased positive for Covid-19) had this to say.

Except this person on Twitter said it wasn’t a fair comparison.

“Shutting down NZ is not the same as shutting down the USA. Not even close.”

And Clement, of Flight of the Conchords and What We Do In the Shadows fame, had the perfect response.

Boom. Although Clement is rather good at this sort of thing. You’ll probably remember this one …

