Gold wants your topical festive funnies for its Christmas Cracker joke competition

Promoted by Gold

It’s that time of the year again when the nation’s favourite comedy channel Gold launches its annual Christmas cracker joke competition.

The good people of Gold are on the lookout for the very best gags covering all the ups and downs of an extraordinary 2020 (what do you mean you missed it?)

Donald Trump jokes have featured heavily in the competition in the last two years, including last year’s winner, ‘Why does Donald Trump have his Christmas dinner on a plastic plate? He doesn’t get on with China.’

A Trump gag also triumphed in 2018: ‘What does Donald Trump do after he pulls a cracker? Pays her off.’

The winner will receive £1,500 in experience vouchers, a festive-themed food and drink hamper and – we think this is the best bit – their very own joke included in a personalised set of crackers ready to pull on the big day.

Their winning joke will also be featured in Gold ad breaks throughout December.

Nine runners-up will receive a festive Christmas hamper, a box of bespoke Gold Christmas crackers – including the top six winning jokes – as well as seeing their joke on Gold.

The best jokes will be shortlisted by a panel led by Bruce Dessau, comedy critic and editor of comedy website Beyond The Joke. Here’s what Bruce had to say.

‘I’m sure we can all agree that 2020 has been one of the strangest and most turbulent yet However, despite the ups and downs, our British wit means we can always find something to smile about. ‘From awkward family Zoom calls to Tiger King, I’m looking forward to see what comic gems emerge from this year’s Gold Christmas Crackers competition.’

It is the eighth year Gold has run the competition to find topical and witty Christmas cracker jokes.

Gerald Casey, Gold channel director, said: ‘This is a Gold tradition and every year I’m so impressed by the comedy talent of our viewers. I’m looking forward to seeing what jokes the British public come up with this year.’

The competition is open until 11.59pm on Sunday 25th October 2020.

People can enter by following @GoldChannel on Twitter and tweeting an original, witty and family friendly Christmas joke with the hashtag #GoldCrackers. Full terms and conditions here.

Happy gag-writing! And don’t forget to make your jokes go with a bang.