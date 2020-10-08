Fox News tried to take down Kamala Harris and it blew up right in their face

If you watch only one moment from Fox News today, make it this one.

An attempt to take down Kamala Harris ahead of last night’s vice-presidential debate with Mike Pence which didn’t go entirely the way they were expecting.

We’re presuming Pete Buttigieg, the American politician, Afghanistan war veteran and one-time Democratic presidential hopeful, won’t be invited back onto Fox News any time soon.

The pause at the end is the very best bit.

“Well, there’s a classic parlour game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates.

“And if people want to play that game we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star, or how he feels about the immigration policy that he called unconstitutional before he decided to team up with Donald Trump.

“If folks want to play that game we could do it all night …”

Oof.

And our favourite things people said about it.

And from the man himself (no, not Mike Pence).

