Fox News tried to take down Kamala Harris and it blew up right in their face

If you watch only one moment from Fox News today, make it this one.

An attempt to take down Kamala Harris ahead of last night’s vice-presidential debate with Mike Pence which didn’t go entirely the way they were expecting.

We’re presuming Pete Buttigieg, the American politician, Afghanistan war veteran and one-time Democratic presidential hopeful, won’t be invited back onto Fox News any time soon.

Holy shit Pete Buttigieg, holy shit!pic.twitter.com/oyomgkUtNA — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 8, 2020

The pause at the end is the very best bit.

“Well, there’s a classic parlour game of trying to find a little bit of daylight between running mates. “And if people want to play that game we could look into why an evangelical Christian like Mike Pence wants to be on a ticket with a president caught with a porn star, or how he feels about the immigration policy that he called unconstitutional before he decided to team up with Donald Trump. “If folks want to play that game we could do it all night …”

Oof.

And our favourite things people said about it.

The stunned silence at the end is priceless. https://t.co/j5cQ1vB8Yt — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 8, 2020

Pete Buttigieg – Fox News might not let you back after you destroyed their set like that 😂#Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/pWyCvBwxjo — Nerdy Pursuit (@nerdypursuit) October 8, 2020

This is SO SATISFYING. https://t.co/QeSndhIgJ1 — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) October 8, 2020

The awkward silence and frozen moment after he finish is really cracking me up. https://t.co/UU7Xz3L2V5 — Ken Marino (@KenMarino) October 8, 2020

Someone didn’t get the memo.. FOX NEWS- mute the mic https://t.co/AcIbrZclga — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) October 8, 2020

This is an unbelievable answer!! https://t.co/U5toOdycRA — Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) October 8, 2020

LOLOL reminder this dude is a real life Sorkin character pic.twitter.com/l6b82uGTTZ — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 8, 2020

Pete on Fox News is always must-watch TV https://t.co/2oL7BAhfb0 — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) October 8, 2020

Unclear why the Biden campaign doesn’t just tell Mayor Pete to go on Fox News every day between now and the election https://t.co/JEQvlBPdld — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 8, 2020

And from the man himself (no, not Mike Pence).

Most Americans tuning in tonight want to hear about how our families will be safer, after Donald Trump and Mike Pence have failed to protect us from this pandemic. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/Zw5ZXK9Bic — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) October 8, 2020

READ MORE

There’s a real buzz about the fly that landed on Mike Pence during the debate – the only 5 reactions you need

Source @nerdypursuit