Every time Kamala Harris asked Mike Pence to stop interrupting is 13 seconds very well spent

The first presidential debate was chiefly memorable for Donald Trump constantly interrupting his rival candidate, Joe Biden, and barely letting him get a word in edgeways.

So Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris made sure the same thing didn’t happen in her vice presidential debate with Mike Pence.

And this compilation of all the times she asked Pence to stop talking is short but very, very sweet.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

