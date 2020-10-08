Every time Kamala Harris asked Mike Pence to stop interrupting is 13 seconds very well spent

The first presidential debate was chiefly memorable for Donald Trump constantly interrupting his rival candidate, Joe Biden, and barely letting him get a word in edgeways.

So Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris made sure the same thing didn’t happen in her vice presidential debate with Mike Pence.

And this compilation of all the times she asked Pence to stop talking is short but very, very sweet.

And just a few of the things people said about it.

I have just watched this 900 times in the last minute & will be watching it 900 times more. Gorgeous scenes. 👏 pic.twitter.com/emFFcY6kg1 — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 8, 2020

The smile makes it *art*. https://t.co/pGzZ42lmCe — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) October 8, 2020

Every woman in a meeting/discussion/chat with men ever… https://t.co/qcDl2prOgJ — Nat (@__nca) October 8, 2020

The best decision of Joe Biden’s presidency will always be choosing Kamala Harris as a running mate. #AmbitiousWomen #KamalaWonTheDebate https://t.co/Wkmf7I2dvh — ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) October 8, 2020

Source @girlboss