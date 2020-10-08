Doris Lessing was surely the best response to anyone winning … anything

American poet Louise Glück won the Novel prize for literature today, which you can read all about here.

Expect that’s not why we’re here. We’re here because of this old Newsnight clip shared by @JohnnyGeller on Twitter which is surely the best response anyone’s had to winning anything quite so prestigious.

Whoever wins #NobelPrize for literature tomorrow, they will never beat this reaction by Doris Lessing.pic.twitter.com/IU50xp0Vvj — Jonny Geller (@JonnyGeller) October 7, 2020

A winning response.

This is truly next level and I love it so much. https://t.co/MFN7CAVjA7 — Hiss Golden Messenger (@hissgldnmssr) October 8, 2020

I aspire to be as unapologetic as Doris. https://t.co/yrsXZRrc20 — Leena Norms (@leenanorms) October 8, 2020

«I've one every bloody one. It's a royal flush.» Priceless. https://t.co/m6EwzpVqzD — Simone Meier (@SimoneMeier3) October 8, 2020

God, I fucking love her. Go and read THE FIFTH CHILD please, it'll unsettle the shit out of you. https://t.co/nm2FIOFdGA — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) October 8, 2020

Beautiful. https://t.co/61LGH1pM0B — Amethystinia Is Regrettably No Longer On Holiday (@Amethystinia) October 8, 2020

READ MORE

Macaulay Culkin wore a face mask of his younger self and it’s once seen, never unseen

Source @JohnnyGeller @BBCNewsnight