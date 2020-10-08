Doris Lessing was surely the best response to anyone winning … anything

American poet Louise Glück won the Novel prize for literature today, which you can read all about here.

Expect that’s not why we’re here. We’re here because of this old Newsnight clip shared by @JohnnyGeller on Twitter which is surely the best response anyone’s had to winning anything quite so prestigious.

A winning response.

READ MORE

Macaulay Culkin wore a face mask of his younger self and it’s once seen, never unseen

Source @JohnnyGeller @BBCNewsnight