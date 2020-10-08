David Baddiel prompted people to come up with alternative names to the ‘Isis Beatles’ – 8 favourites

You might have seen in the news that two British-born citizens alleged to have been members of an Isis execution squad have been flown to the US to face trial.

They were two of a four man squad known by their captives as ‘the Beatles’ because of their British accents and the media is constantly referring to them as such, and David Baddiel has had enough.

Can we stop it with this Beatles thing? I mean at least chose a less well-loved band. Also there’s only two of them. So I’m going to suggest Dollar. pic.twitter.com/SUIqTK0rmN — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 8, 2020

We couldn’t agree more. The reason we mention it is because his tweet prompted people to suggest alternatives and some of them were very good indeed.

1.

Since there are already 130 replies I’m assuming ‘Shakespeare’s Isister’ has gone. — Daniel Maier (@danielmaier) October 8, 2020

2.

Jihadiwaddy — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) October 8, 2020

3.

Soft Sleeper Cell? — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 8, 2020

4.

May I suggest the KLF-ate? https://t.co/NLMxY1BWjD — Robert Bound (@RobertBound) October 8, 2020

5.

Assume ‘Brotherhood of Iman’ is taken? — Robin (@RobinWriteSmith) October 8, 2020

6.

Crosby, Stills & Daesh? — So we beat on… (@julesobee) October 8, 2020

7.

I’m copywriting Isister Sledge for next time there are three female suspects. — Con Murphy (@c0nmurph) October 8, 2020

But this was surely the best …

808 Islamic State — john sturgis (@sturgios) October 8, 2020

And here’s what @Baddiel said later.

We have a winner. https://t.co/Iw4hO76zKd — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 8, 2020

Of course technically it should be 808 So-Called Islamic State, but I'll let that pass. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 8, 2020

Let’s see if it catches on.

Source @Baddiel