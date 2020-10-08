David Baddiel prompted people to come up with alternative names to the ‘Isis Beatles’ – 8 favourites

You might have seen in the news that two British-born citizens alleged to have been members of an Isis execution squad have been flown to the US to face trial.

They were two of a four man squad known by their captives as ‘the Beatles’ because of their British accents and the media is constantly referring to them as such, and David Baddiel has had enough.

We couldn’t agree more. The reason we mention it is because his tweet prompted people to suggest alternatives and some of them were very good indeed.

But this was surely the best …

And here’s what @Baddiel said later.

Let’s see if it catches on.

