Andrew Cotter trying to do DIY with his dogs is a lovely watch
Sports commentator Andrew Cotter’s back with another video of him and Twitter’s two favourite dogs, Olive and Mabel.
This time he’s trying to do a bit of DIY and it’s as reassuringly lovely and funny as ever.
Using this time to get a few things done at home. pic.twitter.com/6k8wrgxUfL
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) October 7, 2020
And you can find Andrew on Twitter here and YouTube here (he’s also got a book out).
Mostly I miss rugby and golf – but seriously what they hell are we going to do if you have start bloody commentating again
— Monners (@monners1969) October 7, 2020
And here’s another favourite from months gone by.
Just hoping she can mend her ways. pic.twitter.com/d2YCniSNux
— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) July 14, 2020
READ MORE
Andrew Cotter caught his dogs doing online dating and it’s a very funny watch
Source @MrAndrewCotter