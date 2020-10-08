Andrew Cotter trying to do DIY with his dogs is a lovely watch

Sports commentator Andrew Cotter’s back with another video of him and Twitter’s two favourite dogs, Olive and Mabel.

This time he’s trying to do a bit of DIY and it’s as reassuringly lovely and funny as ever.

And you can find Andrew on Twitter here and YouTube here (he’s also got a book out).

And here’s another favourite from months gone by.

READ MORE

Andrew Cotter caught his dogs doing online dating and it’s a very funny watch

Source @MrAndrewCotter