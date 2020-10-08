Andrew Cotter trying to do DIY with his dogs is a lovely watch

Sports commentator Andrew Cotter’s back with another video of him and Twitter’s two favourite dogs, Olive and Mabel.

This time he’s trying to do a bit of DIY and it’s as reassuringly lovely and funny as ever.

Using this time to get a few things done at home. pic.twitter.com/6k8wrgxUfL — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) October 7, 2020

And you can find Andrew on Twitter here and YouTube here (he’s also got a book out).

Mostly I miss rugby and golf – but seriously what they hell are we going to do if you have start bloody commentating again — Monners (@monners1969) October 7, 2020

And here’s another favourite from months gone by.

Just hoping she can mend her ways. pic.twitter.com/d2YCniSNux — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) July 14, 2020

