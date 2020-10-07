This Trump-Covid version of Don’t Cry For Me Argentina gloriously hits all the right notes
You’ll have seen how lots of people have been drawing comparisons between Donald Trump’s bizarre appearance on the White House balcony with a famous scene from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita.
Now over on Twitter, @ProjectLincoln have taken its most famous song, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, and given it a Trump-Covid twist for their latest ad.
And by the looks of all those shares, it’s a hit.
Don’t cry for my White House staffer. pic.twitter.com/AvF1pZleOE
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 7, 2020
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
This. Is. Brilliant. https://t.co/w0ZAIRJtXq
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 7, 2020
“I broke my promise, won’t keep my distance”
— Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) October 7, 2020
I laughed watching this though crying would probably be a more rational response to Trump's behavior as shown here. https://t.co/OAVfW1zXCO
— Jill Wine-Banks (@JillWineBanks) October 7, 2020
COVITA!
COVITA!
COVITA!
— Sarah Birnbaum (@sarahbirnbaum) October 7, 2020
I can't even remember the original words now. https://t.co/mTNP1ypMNu
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 7, 2020
Whoever sang this version did an incredible job!
— Support Educators* 🛹🥀 (@mlwalz) October 7, 2020
COVID isn’t a big deal. If you get it, follow these steps:
1. See doctors in your in-home medical center 🏥
2. If needed, board the helicopter out back 🚁
3. Fly to the best hospital in the country 👨⚕️ 👩⚕️
4. Take the best therapeutics $750 in federal taxes can buy 💵
— Parry Headrick ⚡️ (@pheadrick) October 7, 2020
