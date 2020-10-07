This Trump-Covid version of Don’t Cry For Me Argentina gloriously hits all the right notes

You’ll have seen how lots of people have been drawing comparisons between Donald Trump’s bizarre appearance on the White House balcony with a famous scene from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita.

Now over on Twitter, @ProjectLincoln have taken its most famous song, Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, and given it a Trump-Covid twist for their latest ad.

And by the looks of all those shares, it’s a hit.

And just a few of the things people were saying about it.

Source @ProjectLincoln