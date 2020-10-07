People aren’t exactly blown away by the PM’s wind power plans – the only 5 responses you need

During his speech to the remotely held Conservative Party Conference, Boris Johnson pledged that offshore wind farms will be responsible for generating enough power for every UK home by 2030.

“I remember how some people used to sneer at wind power, twenty years ago, and say it wouldn’t pull the skin off a rice pudding.”

For “some people”, read “I”.

"Some people used to sneer at wind power… and say it wouldn't pull the skin off a rice pudding," says Boris Johnson, who used to sneer at wind power, and say it wouldn't pull the skin off a rice pudding. pic.twitter.com/uEcDg6Ldce — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 6, 2020

Of course, it’s very welcome news that the government intends to put money into green infrastructure, as the Green Party MP, Caroline Lucas, recognised.

Good to hear PM restate commitment to 40GW of offshore wind – always happy to welcome a convert! Now we need to scale up rapidly

– domestic electricity only one third of total electricity demand

– as we electrify transport & heating, we’ll need much more

https://t.co/Yx13AWSUJW — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 6, 2020

But before you get too excited about the promise.

Big news today: "Boris Johnson: Wind farms could power every home by 2030" Big news 13 years ago: pic.twitter.com/z0xEt2tZwT — Mhehed Zherting (@MhehedZherting) October 6, 2020

These five responses cover it perfectly.

1.

Boris Johnson says he will spend £160 million to become the WORLD-LEADER in wind power, after spending £12 billion to build a test-and-trace database on Microsoft Excel… So I'm sure this will go really well.#CPC2020 — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) October 6, 2020

2.

My plan is for the UK to become the Saudi Arabia of wind energy. Electricity will be free, but women will have get permission from a man before using any. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 6, 2020

3.

Great news that the guy who built us that bridge to Ireland and that airport on an island has such an ambitious plan for wind power! — Hugo Rifkind (@hugorifkind) October 6, 2020

4.

Perhaps by “wind” he meant “verbal flatulence” https://t.co/KPegAGCxHP — Gavin Esler (@gavinesler) October 6, 2020

5.

Just to show how serious Boris Johnson and the Tories, are about Wind Power being the next big thing they have appointed Chris Grayling and Dido Harding to head up the operation. — Barrhead Boy (The dream shall never die) (@Scotpol1314) October 6, 2020

In cynical conclusion:

Snapshot of Boris's fantasy Britain: "Bye darling! I'm just off to climb aboard our carbon neutral jet so I can fly to the floating windmills and put in a hard day's work at the epicentre of the UK's exciting green industrial revolution." What a load of bollocks! — Kevin O'Sullivan (@TVKev) October 6, 2020

READ MORE

Boris Johnson said the public’s “fraying discipline” had increased Covid numbers – 9 alternative suggestions

Source Telegraph Image Screengrab, Nikita Ermilov