This one-man Killing In The Name by Rage Against the Machine is next level stuff

This one-man take of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name of Love is simply next level stuff.

It was posted by @aaronpaulsen1 on Tiktok and went viral on Reddit because, well, have a watch for yourself.

And just a few of the comments it prompted on Reddit.

‘I wish I could play one of those instruments as well as he is all at the same time. Yes, even the cowbell.’ PartyMcFly55 ‘I can barely sit on a chair.’ DistanceMachine ‘This is why I pay for internet.’ lnxslck

H/T Reddit u/r3dl3mon Source TikTok @aaronpaulsen1