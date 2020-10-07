This one-man Killing In The Name by Rage Against the Machine is next level stuff
This one-man take of Rage Against The Machine’s Killing In The Name of Love is simply next level stuff.
It was posted by @aaronpaulsen1 on Tiktok and went viral on Reddit because, well, have a watch for yourself.
@aaronpaulsen1
Reply to @arunima_xxo one of the biggest 90s classics… ##fyp ##foryou ##quarantine ##rageagainstthemachine ##killinginthename ##diy ##tommorello
And just a few of the comments it prompted on Reddit.
‘I wish I could play one of those instruments as well as he is all at the same time. Yes, even the cowbell.’ PartyMcFly55
‘I can barely sit on a chair.’ DistanceMachine
‘This is why I pay for internet.’ lnxslck
H/T Reddit u/r3dl3mon Source TikTok @aaronpaulsen1