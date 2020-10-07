James Corden reworked Paul McCartney’s ‘Maybe I’m Amazed’ as a Donald Trump update and it’s the perfect own

After leaving the hospital and making a dramatic return to the White House, Donald Trump released a propaganda video that his friend Kim Jong-un would be proud of, along with a recorded speech, which both made light of the virus and implied he was Superman for “beating it*”.

*His doctors say he isn’t out of the woods yet.

Here’s his triumphant return.

And the statement.

In response, The Late, Late Show with James Corden came up with this absolutely brilliant parody, courtesy of writer Lawrence Dai.

“Maybe I’m just high from this experimental cocktail.”

That would certainly explain his tweets, but only if he’s been on the experimental cocktail for the last decade.

Naturally, it was shared on Twitter, too.

Inspired by President Trump's return to the White House, @JKCorden performs a special version of Paul McCartney's classic "Maybe I'm Amazed." pic.twitter.com/rbREeHRvZm — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) October 7, 2020

It was so good, it spurred this reaction.

We’re not sure that’s how it works, but it’s good to have hope.

Source The Late Late Show With James Corden Image Screengrab