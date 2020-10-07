‘Is this any good for wasps?’
People are enjoying this clip of Rory Cowan – @1rorycowan on Twitter – who went into town to buy a bottle of fly spray and had a story to tell.
— Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) September 21, 2020
It was shared by lots of people on Twitter including rugby referee, Nigel Owens.
Well this has put a smile on my face this morning. If you don’t laugh at this then I think you need to go and buy a sense of humour from the shop 😂😉 pic.twitter.com/QUpIXbxg2F
— Nigel Owens MBE (@Nigelrefowens) October 7, 2020
The more times I watch this, the louder I laugh. Good man Rory. Get up de yard ye madser ! https://t.co/J8anUK54yw
— john creedon (@johncreedon) September 22, 2020
READ MORE
Simply 27 brilliantly groansome dad jokes to take your mind off coronavirus for a moment or two