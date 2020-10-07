‘Hacked chastity belt’ is the only news story in town today

‘What a time to be alive,’ said David Baddiel – @Baddiel – over on Twitter.

And it’s surely the only news story in town today.

Angle grinder?

It’s the emergency call to the fire service explaining why they need to bring along a bolt cutter that I’d like to hear. — Ken Goodwin (@KenGoodwinITV) October 7, 2020

This is it. The moment my comedy Twitter and kink Twitter timelines merge. — Ben Strong (@BenStro33235073) October 7, 2020

READ MORE

Whoever put this rail replacement sign here, take the rest of the week off

Source @Baddiel