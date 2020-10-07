The 16 funniest reactions to Donald Trump’s “feeling great” tweet
On the day he announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, Donald Trump went several hours without tweeting, but like a man who will lose his monthly bonus if he doesn’t hit his target, he has more than made up for it since then.
There was a long string of tweets citing reasons to vote, including these:
FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
SPACE FORCE. VOTE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
Then there was this:
Biden and Democrats just clarified the fact that they are fully in favor of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond – which would be execution. Biden even endorsed the Governor of Virginia, who stated this clearly for all to hear. GET OUT & VOTE!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
Spoiler alert – they didn’t.
But among a lot of other belligerent and sometimes incoherent tweeting, there was a health update.
FEELING GREAT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
People were a tad sceptical, or convinced his apparent rude health might be chemically acquired.
These were the funniest reactions.
1.
DEXAMETHASONE! https://t.co/QBG1ONIvz7
— Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2020
2.
On a scale of one to Charlie Sheen, how high is the president right now? https://t.co/hymjXp1Wil
— Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) October 6, 2020
3.
me tweeting on my first night out after my last boyfriend dumped me https://t.co/HWHsG1RP6g
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 6, 2020
4.
https://t.co/J9FKJXTBhX pic.twitter.com/hBUB0xqU81
— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) October 6, 2020
5.
FEELING GREAT! https://t.co/3ROhvTPZiU pic.twitter.com/r0H7CkNMBF
— 21 🛸 (@gui5monteiro) October 6, 2020
6.
https://t.co/BTHi0AAi4w pic.twitter.com/jd2Bx4M3qB
— Quinn Cummings (@quinncy) October 6, 2020
7.
FEELING GREAT! https://t.co/caxB2YtRUv pic.twitter.com/n68UTENUGN
— Dave Shevlin – DisComfort Food Comics (@DaveShevlin) October 6, 2020
8.
FEELING GREAT! https://t.co/w0CI9mfoWf pic.twitter.com/kbT5UJb5Tq
— Ryan Adams 🎞️🏳️🌈 (@filmystic) October 6, 2020