The 16 funniest reactions to Donald Trump’s “feeling great” tweet

On the day he announced he had tested positive for coronavirus, Donald Trump went several hours without tweeting, but like a man who will lose his monthly bonus if he doesn’t hit his target, he has more than made up for it since then.

There was a long string of tweets citing reasons to vote, including these:

FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

SPACE FORCE. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Then there was this:

Biden and Democrats just clarified the fact that they are fully in favor of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond – which would be execution. Biden even endorsed the Governor of Virginia, who stated this clearly for all to hear. GET OUT & VOTE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Spoiler alert – they didn’t.

But among a lot of other belligerent and sometimes incoherent tweeting, there was a health update.

FEELING GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

People were a tad sceptical, or convinced his apparent rude health might be chemically acquired.

These were the funniest reactions.

On a scale of one to Charlie Sheen, how high is the president right now? https://t.co/hymjXp1Wil — Devin Nunes' Alt-Mom (@NunesAlt) October 6, 2020

me tweeting on my first night out after my last boyfriend dumped me https://t.co/HWHsG1RP6g — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) October 6, 2020

