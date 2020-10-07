David Dimbleby blasted the government over Covid and The One Show shut him down – only 5 responses you need

Not often we say this but there was a wonderful moment on BBC1’s The One Show when David Dimbleby decided it was time to call out the government over it’s handling of the coronavirus.

Back when he was presenting Question Time Dimbleby had to be ruthlessly neutral, of course, but this time he decided it was time to get out the sledgehammer.

Alas it didn’t last long though because footballer turned presenter Jermaine Jenas promptly shut him down.

And it prompted no end of comment (and exasperated fury) on Twitter. These are our 5 favourite responses.

Some people thought it was representative of a wider issue.

To conclude …

Just in case you’re reading, David, if you want to criticise the government on The One Show, you have to be a bit sneakier about it.

Like this glorious appearance by Dr Xand van Tulleken just a little while ago.

