David Dimbleby blasted the government over Covid and The One Show shut him down – only 5 responses you need

Not often we say this but there was a wonderful moment on BBC1’s The One Show when David Dimbleby decided it was time to call out the government over it’s handling of the coronavirus.

Back when he was presenting Question Time Dimbleby had to be ruthlessly neutral, of course, but this time he decided it was time to get out the sledgehammer.

Alas it didn’t last long though because footballer turned presenter Jermaine Jenas promptly shut him down.

Here’s David Dimbleby calling out the UK government’s shambolic handling of the Coronavirus and is then promptly shut down. pic.twitter.com/8TjBijKeYK — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 6, 2020

And it prompted no end of comment (and exasperated fury) on Twitter. These are our 5 favourite responses.

“David, we don’t really want to get into that.” https://t.co/2lEx3zWRE7 — Prof Alice Roberts (@theAliceRoberts) October 7, 2020

When David Dimbleby’s considered analysis of the most serious news event in decades is shut down by Jermaine Jenas, you know that 2020 is taking the piss. pic.twitter.com/2C1WxXgqbX — Jon Harvey (@jondharvey) October 6, 2020

Imagine having put up with as much shit from politicians as David Dimbleby had to as chair of Question Time for 24 years and finally being able to say what you really think about the worst government of all time and then being shut down by Jermaine fucking Jenas! https://t.co/WxMarEem23 — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) October 6, 2020

Have we all gone completely through the looking glass? This is 🧐 Jermaine Jenas telling 🧐 David Dimbleby not to go into 🧐 politics when discussing 🧐 the biggest issue affecting society today. 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/9EEyDAoJlS — Karate Jesus (@KarateJesus44) October 6, 2020

Jermaine Jenas telling David Dimbleby “we don’t really want to get into that…” I’m not sure where to start with this but my initial thoughts are, i’d really have liked to get into that actually https://t.co/hBsPqYHLIA — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) October 6, 2020

Some people thought it was representative of a wider issue.

Fuck me David Dimbleby actually goes full barrel on the incompetence of #Johnson & the handling of the crisis. Naturally the BBC One Show presenters shut him up, quick time! God forbid we hear what people actually think on a BBC show. pic.twitter.com/WC5ZYcs3Uk — kerry Hooper🌹 (@hewitson10) October 6, 2020

To conclude …

We do want to get into this, Jermainehttps://t.co/cgbuTisaed — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) October 6, 2020

Just in case you’re reading, David, if you want to criticise the government on The One Show, you have to be a bit sneakier about it.

Like this glorious appearance by Dr Xand van Tulleken just a little while ago.

READ MORE

When Mel Brooks was a guest on BBC1’s The One Show and totally nailed it

Source Twitter @JamesMelville