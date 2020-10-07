Alan Partridge fans thought Donald Trump’s hospital room looked familiar – 9 favourite things people said about it

Donald Trump’s left hospital and is back in the White House after being treated for coronavirus.

And there was something about the hospital room where he stayed which looked very familiar to anyone who watched the first series of I’m Alan Partridge.

Here it is, highlighted by the wonderful Accidental Partridge – @AccidentalP – on Twitter.

Uncanny. And our favourite things people said about it.

1.

"Can you make porn appear on my telly?" pic.twitter.com/KjYEm3WNIH — Lee (@leethebee5) October 7, 2020

2.

Dread to think what's in his drawer — Pashbacca (@Pashbacca) October 7, 2020

3.

Is that a corby trouser press? pic.twitter.com/dHIRMMfdv3 — Daniel Davidson (@daniel4davidson) October 7, 2020

4.

That tv is set at the wrong angle for a start. More towards the bathroom door I’d say. 🙂 — Tim West (@thisistimwest) October 7, 2020

5.

"I mean the great thing about this hospital is its situation. It’s equidistant between the Capitol building and the White House. That’s the genius of its location. Even though I do hate it and I don’t live here, I just pop in for treatment." — David (@FieldDE) October 7, 2020

6.

Wonder if they gave him a sanitary bag every day? — Krilencu (@krilencu) October 7, 2020

7.

Not in that drawer 😂 pic.twitter.com/5d6cvOotrX — Dan Grainger (@dangrainger78) October 7, 2020

8.

I wonder if her got chocolate on the valance? — Estelle Coombs (@OceanicEstelle) October 7, 2020

9.

What you can’t see, as it’s just out of shot is a signed A4 photograph of Jet from Gladiators….. — TheresonlyoneEmmaM (@TheresonlyoneEm) October 7, 2020

Let’s hope Trump also had a leaving party.

