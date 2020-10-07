Alan Partridge fans thought Donald Trump’s hospital room looked familiar – 9 favourite things people said about it

Donald Trump’s left hospital and is back in the White House after being treated for coronavirus.

And there was something about the hospital room where he stayed which looked very familiar to anyone who watched the first series of I’m Alan Partridge.

Here it is, highlighted by the wonderful Accidental Partridge – @AccidentalP – on Twitter.

Uncanny. And our favourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Let’s hope Trump also had a leaving party.

Follow @AccidentalP on Twitter here!

READ MORE

This Trump-Covid version of Don’t Cry For Me Argentina gloriously hits all the right notes

Source @AccidentalP