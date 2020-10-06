Test and Trace, quarantine and panic buying – the 14 funniest coronavirus posts

The Test and Trace system hasn’t had a good week, which seems fair seeing as the rest of us haven’t either.

After failing badly due to being partly run on MS Excel, it was inevitable that the jokes would keep coming – alongside the ones about panic buying, losing your sense of smell and much more.

Here are our current favourite coronavirus posts.

1.

The government have said they'll stop using Excel 2003 to store COVID case numbers From now on a tally will be kept on Matt Hancock's sweaty palm — Parker (@panoparker) October 6, 2020

2.

Great. Panic buying has started again. Supermarket was low on toilet paper, pasta and cat food! What am I supposed to load my cat traps with now? — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) September 30, 2020

3.

Looking forward to Halloween this year. Kids going knocking on doors, asking, Track or Trace? — Mark Hurst (@HurstAKA) October 5, 2020

4.

I hate covid because now people stare when I lick door handles — tom (@pilau) September 27, 2020

5.

You can only access the world-beating track and trace system by typing LOAD “” into a ZX Spectrum. — Jason (@NickMotown) October 5, 2020

6.

Can’t Smell or Taste The Difference https://t.co/B0YKOmc8Li — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) September 29, 2020

7.