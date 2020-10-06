A Republican senator shared a video of Trump ‘wrestling’ coronavirus and we don’t know where to start

Have to confess we hadn’t come across Kelly Loeffler before and chances are won’t do again.

We only mention the Republican senator and election candidate because she was attracting a lot of attention today after sharing a bizarre clip of Donald Trump wrestling the coronavirus.

And we don’t know where to start.

Yeah! That Covid had no chance against Trump! Right, everyone? Anyone?

It’s fair to say it didn’t go down entirely well with a lot of people who thought it turned tone deaf all the way up to 11.

But just in the interests of balance and all that, some people liked it. They really, really liked it.

To conclude …

And just in case you want to see the original clip …

READ MORE

Donald Trump appeared on the White House balcony and everyone’s talking about his breathing

Source @KLoeffler H/T Indy100