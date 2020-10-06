A Republican senator shared a video of Trump ‘wrestling’ coronavirus and we don’t know where to start

Have to confess we hadn’t come across Kelly Loeffler before and chances are won’t do again.

We only mention the Republican senator and election candidate because she was attracting a lot of attention today after sharing a bizarre clip of Donald Trump wrestling the coronavirus.

And we don’t know where to start.

Yeah! That Covid had no chance against Trump! Right, everyone? Anyone?

It’s fair to say it didn’t go down entirely well with a lot of people who thought it turned tone deaf all the way up to 11.

What a fun, cool way to imply that the 210,000 dead Americans were just too weak. — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) October 5, 2020

Are you fucking serious with this bullshit? The dude had two experimental treatments, a hospital suite, 15 doctors and three days of supplemental oxygen. He didn’t mud wrestle the thing. For fucks sake. — feminist next door (@emrazz) October 5, 2020

Attila, this is pathetic, even for you — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) October 5, 2020

Over 7000 of your constituents have died. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) October 5, 2020

29 days to end this madness but thing is for certain, It will get dumber than this. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 5, 2020

But just in the interests of balance and all that, some people liked it. They really, really liked it.

President Donald Trump, his excellent medical team, and God (as always) are all heroes for defeating the evil coronavirus! 👍❤️🦅🙏🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 — Robert Stemmons (@whistledaddy) October 5, 2020

To conclude …

This is going to end so badly. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 5, 2020

p.s. wrestling is fake, ma’am. Trump didn’t beat that guy either. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) October 5, 2020

And just in case you want to see the original clip …

Source @KLoeffler H/T Indy100