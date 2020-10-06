People are stumped at Ian Botham becoming a peer – the only 5 funny reactions you need

Former England cricketer, Ian Botham, made an appearance at a very different Lords, when he took his seat as a peer of the realm on Monday, with all the pomp and ceremony that entails.

He took the title Baron Botham of Ravensworth, if you care about that kind of thing.

Ian Botham, former England all-rounder, is being introduced as a member of the House of Lords. pic.twitter.com/xxda6R8zRs — BBC Parliament (@BBCParliament) October 5, 2020

He was given the position as a reward for his loyalty to Brexit, along with several other Eurosceptic figures.

The sportsman may well be best-known in the general population for his on-the-pitch skills, but on Twitter, he’s more notorious for showing his silly mid off – by which we mean an accidental dick pic, which we won’t share out of consideration for you.

The incident definitely coloured the reactions to the news.

1.

A little bit of history there as Ian Botham becomes, to the very best of my knowledge, the first member of the House of Lords to have accidentally tweeted a picture of their own cock. https://t.co/NKhMrmnlqd — Tom Peck (@tompeck) October 5, 2020

2.

The future of government policy on swing bowling is assured.

One less worry to keep us awake at night. https://t.co/s5SMa6gyjP — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) October 5, 2020

3.

Not sure the topknot suits him https://t.co/FEK7tfWJej — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) October 5, 2020

4.

Brexiteers: "I believe in Brexit, to get rid of unelected bureaucrats". Also Brexiteers: I stan Ian Botham being in the House of Lords. pic.twitter.com/vxbcCS0SKH — Rick O'Shea (@RickOShea321) October 5, 2020

5.

Ian Botham: a member we never expected to see https://t.co/t2u6v4KUHR — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) October 5, 2020

In conclusion, writer Will Black mused on the randomness of the peerage system.

We used to laugh at the ridiculousness of how impulsive nutters from battle became Lords, whose sons, grandsons etc became Lords. But now we have one who was once good at swinging a lump of wood as a ball came near him. What else has Ian Botham ever done well? pic.twitter.com/sgRAulLszN — Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) October 5, 2020

We’re stumped.

