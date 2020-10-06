Munya Chawawa had the most savage takedown of Pure Gym’s outrageous slavery workout

On Monday, the Luton branch of Pure Gym posted details of a workout named ’12 Years a Slave’.

Here are some of the many outraged reactions.

The fact that the Personal Trainer who posted it turned out to be black was no mitigation, and they later issued this apology.

However, the best response came from satirical comedian Munya Chawawa, who “redressed the balance” with this devastatingly sardonic parade of black stereotypes.

Tweeters were as blown away as ever by his swift response.

We don’t know how many times it has to be said before it happens, but …

