Mick Fleetwood recreating a viral TikTok lip-synching to Fleetwood Mac is what the internet is for

A TikTok by skateboarder Nathan Apodaca, a.k.a. @420DoggFace208 recently went viral after everybody appreciated the way he was chilling with a bottle of juice as he coasted on his board, lip-synching to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.

Here it is, in case you didn’t see it.

@420doggface208

Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

In one of those “this is what the internet is for” moments, the great Mick Fleetwood, founding member and drummer of Fleetwood Mac, joined TikTok and did this:

@mickfleetwood

@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

The internet lost its mind – understandably.

We couldn’t end without sharing a reaction from the man who started it all.

Blessed indeed.

READ MORE

This guy chilling to Fleetwood Mac has gone viral because he’s giving us life goals

Source Mick Fleetwood Image Screengrab, Screengrab