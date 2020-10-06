Mick Fleetwood recreating a viral TikTok lip-synching to Fleetwood Mac is what the internet is for
A TikTok by skateboarder Nathan Apodaca, a.k.a. @420DoggFace208 recently went viral after everybody appreciated the way he was chilling with a bottle of juice as he coasted on his board, lip-synching to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.
Here it is, in case you didn’t see it.
@420doggface208
Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9
In one of those “this is what the internet is for” moments, the great Mick Fleetwood, founding member and drummer of Fleetwood Mac, joined TikTok and did this:
@mickfleetwood
@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different. ##Dreams ##CranberryDreams ##FleetwoodMac
The internet lost its mind – understandably.
Mick Fleetwood just joined TikTok and recreated @420doggface208’s incredibly viral video longboarding while sipping cran juice that put Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” back on the top of the charts https://t.co/qZKWshiJhf pic.twitter.com/J5XaBps9oN
— Home Depot Skeleton (@TaylorLorenz) October 4, 2020
Timeline cleanser.
I can’t get enough.
Here’s Mick Fleetwood recreating the "Dreams" viral vid… pic.twitter.com/nJuSAOVqMA
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 4, 2020
not enough being said about Mick Fleetwood joining TikTok for this pic.twitter.com/5ZESy3rvOn
— Madeleine (@kohlgrrl) October 5, 2020
Time to switch up the vibe on the feed for a minute…here is Mick Fleetwood recreating the "Dreams" video 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u23vddD1ET
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 4, 2020
*runs to the town centre, climbs the bell tower, and begins frantically ringing the bell while screaming*
MICK FLEETWOOD HAS MADE A TIKTOK OF HIMSELF LIP SYNCING DREAMS WHILE SKATEBOARDING AND DRINKING CRANBERRY JUICE pic.twitter.com/kbnwNNt9Wu
— Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) October 4, 2020
We couldn’t end without sharing a reaction from the man who started it all.
Beyond blessed @fleetwoodmac @MickFleetwood thanks for 🖖🏼Steady Vibin 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/0xw6Lh84Qe
— *BLAZIN*4*1*NATION* (@doggface208) October 5, 2020
Blessed indeed.
