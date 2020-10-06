Mick Fleetwood recreating a viral TikTok lip-synching to Fleetwood Mac is what the internet is for

A TikTok by skateboarder Nathan Apodaca, a.k.a. @420DoggFace208 recently went viral after everybody appreciated the way he was chilling with a bottle of juice as he coasted on his board, lip-synching to Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams.

Here it is, in case you didn’t see it.

In one of those “this is what the internet is for” moments, the great Mick Fleetwood, founding member and drummer of Fleetwood Mac, joined TikTok and did this:

The internet lost its mind – understandably.

Mick Fleetwood just joined TikTok and recreated @420doggface208’s incredibly viral video longboarding while sipping cran juice that put Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” back on the top of the charts https://t.co/qZKWshiJhf pic.twitter.com/J5XaBps9oN — Home Depot Skeleton (@TaylorLorenz) October 4, 2020

Timeline cleanser. I can’t get enough. Here’s Mick Fleetwood recreating the "Dreams" viral vid… pic.twitter.com/nJuSAOVqMA — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 4, 2020

not enough being said about Mick Fleetwood joining TikTok for this pic.twitter.com/5ZESy3rvOn — Madeleine (@kohlgrrl) October 5, 2020

Time to switch up the vibe on the feed for a minute…here is Mick Fleetwood recreating the "Dreams" video 🤣 pic.twitter.com/u23vddD1ET — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) October 4, 2020

*runs to the town centre, climbs the bell tower, and begins frantically ringing the bell while screaming* MICK FLEETWOOD HAS MADE A TIKTOK OF HIMSELF LIP SYNCING DREAMS WHILE SKATEBOARDING AND DRINKING CRANBERRY JUICE pic.twitter.com/kbnwNNt9Wu — Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) October 4, 2020

We couldn’t end without sharing a reaction from the man who started it all.

Blessed indeed.

