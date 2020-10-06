Liam Gallagher’s NSFW takedown of Rishi Sunak went viral but a Mail reader wasn’t happy so he responded personally

Liam Gallagher’s not happy with the chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

Specifically he’s not happy with the chancellor after he told ITV News that people ‘in all walks of life’ including the arts would have to consider retraining and changing their jobs because of the pandemic.

The government has come under fire for not doing enough to support the arts in these difficult times and Sunak’s latest interview appears to have been the final straw for Gallagher.

So the dopes in gov telling musicians and people in arts to retrain and get another job what and become massive cunts like you nah yer alright c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

This country would be beyond wank if it wasn’t for the arts and the music and football show a bit of respect you little TURD cmon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

And he wasn’t finished there.

If anyone needs to retrain it’s them shower of CUNTZ c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

Actually, he wasn’t finished there either, after he spotted a Mail Online reader who suggested he should mind his language.

And this might be our favourite bit.

LRAQ commented on MailOnline: Eloquent and classy as always, Mr Gallagher! Does he not realise that the minute you resort to using bad… https://t.co/S0vn8aK2ne FUCK OFF — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

Point made. And we’re sure LRAQ will have appreciated the personal touch.

Source @liamgallagher