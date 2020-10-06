Liam Gallagher’s NSFW takedown of Rishi Sunak went viral but a Mail reader wasn’t happy so he responded personally

Liam Gallagher’s not happy with the chancellor of the exchequer, Rishi Sunak.

Specifically he’s not happy with the chancellor after he told ITV News that people ‘in all walks of life’ including the arts would have to consider retraining and changing their jobs because of the pandemic.

The government has come under fire for not doing enough to support the arts in these difficult times and Sunak’s latest interview appears to have been the final straw for Gallagher.

And he wasn’t finished there.

Actually, he wasn’t finished there either, after he spotted a Mail Online reader who suggested he should mind his language.

And this might be our favourite bit.

Point made. And we’re sure LRAQ will have appreciated the personal touch.

