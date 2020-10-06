How Thailand is coping with the pandemic is an amazing and utterly frustrating watch

This 8-second insight into how these local shops in Thailand are dealing with the pandemic is both an amazing and utterly frustrating watch.

Almost looks … world-beating, you might say.

The video went viral on Twitter and here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

And here’s more from Niall who posted the original video.

READ MORE

Whoever put this rail replacement sign here, take the rest of the week off

Source @NiallHarbison