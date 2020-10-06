How Thailand is coping with the pandemic is an amazing and utterly frustrating watch

This 8-second insight into how these local shops in Thailand are dealing with the pandemic is both an amazing and utterly frustrating watch.

My local shops in Thailand. In 2 seconds scans my temperature and to see if wearing mask. Doors don’t open if not. 3 cases in 100+ days here. Removes awkward mask arguments for staff as well. pic.twitter.com/4Eac5fMsLR — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) October 4, 2020

Almost looks … world-beating, you might say.

The video went viral on Twitter and here are just some of the things people were saying about it.

Could people please stop tweeting competence? It’s very upsetting https://t.co/GQsMVMMzJP — LucyMangan (@LucyMangan) October 5, 2020

That’s really brilliant 👍🏻but I’ve seen people walk into shops here with their masks on only to take them off or put them under their chin .. what happens then ?? Do you know? Are they asked to leave or put masks back on? — Loulabell #WearaMask (@lightnessalways) October 4, 2020

Really wouldn’t happen. Just seem to respect the rules. More of a cultural thing as well. Confrontation usually avoided — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) October 4, 2020

Boy the US is stuck on Atari while everybody else has the PS5. https://t.co/GnQmFEodRp — Baé, LLC (@T_dot_Lee_PhD) October 5, 2020

Yes, yes, but I hear all those folks who are Constitutional Rights scholars these days saying we can’t have this Communist mind control thingy scan our images. — Constantin Gurdgiev (@GTCost) October 4, 2020

Never mind the super computer that accesses 10,000s data points with Zuckerberg at the wheel that we never have more than a metre from us 😂 — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) October 4, 2020

Asia is so far ahead of the west in so many ways. It’s why me and my wife (originally from Bangkok) got strange looks in London at the start of March when we wore masks while we had a bug which is customary in Asia but seen as strange in the west. Now look — martin glynn (@glynnio) October 5, 2020

Everything that's happening is happening not because we couldn't afford it, but because wealth refuses to pay. https://t.co/IJdJOlwPdF — A.R. Moxon—Preorder The Revisionaries In Paperback (@JuliusGoat) October 5, 2020

Thailand

Population: 69m

Covid-19 deaths: 59 UK population: 66m

Covid-19 deaths 42,350 I was in Thailand Jan to Apr, the difference in Covid-19 approach between Thailand and UK was staggering!

More checks to get into a Thai mall than to get into the UK. — Peter Knight 3.5%🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Pete_Knight_) October 5, 2020

USA: Hold my beer — Ry Dreier (@RyDreier) October 5, 2020

And here’s more from Niall who posted the original video.

Thailand (and many Asian countries) have lots of amazing solutions like this. Will share more on Instagram as well to show there is hope ahead. I'm here https://t.co/rwBscKD2Dy — Niall Harbison (@NiallHarbison) October 4, 2020

Source @NiallHarbison