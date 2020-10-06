Donald Trump appeared on the White House balcony and everyone’s talking about his breathing

Just a few days after testing positive for coronavirus, Donald Trump is out of hospital and back in business.

Well, he’s back in the White House, at least, standing on a balcony without his mask on to show the world how he’s doing. And lots of people focused on his breathing because, well, watch.

Trump looks like he is gasping for air pic.twitter.com/4k2v4Jxlir — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020

Trump appears to be wincing in pain while he breathes pic.twitter.com/YKhGhu0VN0 — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) October 5, 2020

Presumably no-one should be surprised, seeing as it’s only a few days since he tested positive for coronavirus, although here’s Trump telling everyone he hasn’t felt this good for 20 years.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

And here are just some of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Trump climbs a few steps to the White House, takes off his mask and then is visibly gasping and having diffulty breathing while he tries to wave and pretend everything is fine. pic.twitter.com/VXxSh1BNuO — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 6, 2020

I watched the video of Trump on the balcony. Here is what I saw: -Extra-respiratory muscles to breathe.

-Visible chest wall rise.

-Open mouth breathing at times.

-Rapid shallow breaths at roughly 25-30 breaths per minute. More than twice normal. This is respiratory distress. — JaneDoeMD (@Caerage) October 6, 2020

You're watching idiocy collapse in on itself. https://t.co/XaRM7PMUQ8 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 6, 2020

I say this earnestly. He looks like he is having severe trouble breathing. He is not well. And he is endangering the lives of others. Again. This is a huge miscalculation by Trump and this could end very badly. https://t.co/JjvwVvsI0Y — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 5, 2020

Trump standing on a balcony for a photo-op with a contagious disease that's killed 210,000 people, gasping for breath, is so banana republic I can't believe what I'm seeing. — digby (@digby56) October 5, 2020

Just watched Trump hospital video a second time. His breathing is clearly labored. He seems to be leaning on table for support. And there’s so much fear in his eyes. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) October 3, 2020

Trump looks like a goldfish that fell out of the fishbowl onto the floor, gasping for breath. pic.twitter.com/aO2GS79ZiL — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) October 5, 2020

That is not a well man pic.twitter.com/XWgQiaSvjh — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) October 5, 2020

Telling all the girls at school you’re going to dive off the top board before climbing back down the ladder. pic.twitter.com/ZOh0CS7Kto — Tokyo Sexwhale (@tokyosexwhale) October 6, 2020

People on social media bellowing HE'S GOT IT like they're Bananarama doing Venus. — David Quantick (@quantick) October 6, 2020

this is one of the weirdest clips I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/lEYiRIdwDV — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) October 6, 2020

Just stay in the hospital, you weird man. https://t.co/LLu39Mvjgk — 🎃John Rain🎃 (@MrKenShabby) October 5, 2020

