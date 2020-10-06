Donald Trump appeared on the White House balcony and everyone’s talking about his breathing

Just a few days after testing positive for coronavirus, Donald Trump is out of hospital and back in business.

Well, he’s back in the White House, at least, standing on a balcony without his mask on to show the world how he’s doing. And lots of people focused on his breathing because, well, watch.

Presumably no-one should be surprised, seeing as it’s only a few days since he tested positive for coronavirus, although here’s Trump telling everyone he hasn’t felt this good for 20 years.

And here are just some of the many, many things people were saying about it.

Source @brenonade