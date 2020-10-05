People can’t stop watching this viral video of a dancing cowboy standoff set to Fleetwood Mac

A very unusual video has been popping up on just about every social media outlet over the last couple of days, with millions of views across all platforms and almost as many comments.

People can’t stop watching it – including us – but we’re not entirely sure why.

See for yourself.

@mattjcutshall

When you meet another squad you vibe with… ✨ @callmechoko8 @ryanpinkston @imalexoliver ##dance ##foryou ##fyp

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

The post, by musician and actor Matt Cutshall, is like West Side Story meets Brokeback Mountain with a Fleetwood Mac soundtrack – which is not a mash-up we’d have predicted to go viral, but we are where we are.

Here are some of the best reactions we’ve spotted.

Over on Instagram, blogger Sarah Nicole Landry had this to say.

If this doesn’t become a highly marketed workout video I will be sad.

We’d settle for a gif.

