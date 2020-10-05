Tom Hollander’s brilliant ‘A Life in the Day’ might be the best ever
Tom Hollander’s done the Sunday Times’ ‘Life in the Day’ feature and it might be the best one ever.
Tom Hollander’s A Life in the Day is quite brilliant. pic.twitter.com/rcyRBDMvzL
— Siansparkles (@siansparkles) October 4, 2020
Here are just two of our favourite bits which give you a pretty good idea of the tone (and the brilliance) of the whole thing.
And just a few of the things people were saying about it.
I spit my drink out when I read ‘masturbate and doze’ – very, very funny. I like how it’s so matter of fact – like he’s doing the washing up or something
— John Peters (@JohnPeters29) October 4, 2020
I had no feelings at all for him one way or another before this but now I fully love him. https://t.co/Z3dB1eVZAt
— Jane Slavin (@JaneSlavin) October 4, 2020
‘Turn off the radio as the Archers starts’ is basically my relationship with Radio 4 in a nutshell
— HelenS (@HelenRightNow) October 4, 2020
That's life, kids. A lovely snapshot: https://t.co/EckVlMjqek
— Shaun Keaveny (@shaunwkeaveny) October 4, 2020
We are all Tom Hollander.
— Kieran Garland (@KieranJGarland) October 4, 2020
Really hoping Hollander isn’t working on a novel. I might be out of business. https://t.co/B8z48jWpN9
— John Niven HQ (@estellecostanza) October 4, 2020
To conclude …
This is fabulous https://t.co/CbdspZFbfv
— Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) October 4, 2020
Source Times H/T @siansparkles Image screenshot BBC