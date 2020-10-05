This TV reporter had to remind this guy to wear a mask then wished she hadn’t
To the US, where this basketball fan had to be reminded to wear his face mask on live TV. Except it didn’t turn out quite the way the reporter had expected.
Reporter reminds Miami Heat fan celebrating their conference championship win to wear his mask from r/instant_regret
‘Wow, she couldn’t win in this scenario.’ –Wigger–
‘Funny. r/maliciouscompliance.’ dajur1
‘I love how happy he was to display it just for the reporter to panic and take it down lol.’ hellollamasan
Source Reddit u/A_Kind_Shark