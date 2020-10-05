The 9 best takedowns of Boris Johnson telling the public to “behave fearlessly but with common sense”

Boris Johnson appeared on The Marr Show on Sunday morning, to defend his government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

He twice urged the public to “behave fearlessly but with common sense”, which seemed to be something of a contradiction in terms.

Labour’s Chris Bryant and the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas were two of many MPs baffled by the advice.

It wasn’t just the politicians shaking their heads.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

A former statistician for the Department of Health, Jon Hannah, had this very sound point to make.

READ MORE

Boris Johnson said the public’s “fraying discipline” had increased Covid numbers – 9 alternative suggestions

Source YouTube Image Screengrab