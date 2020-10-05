The 9 best takedowns of Boris Johnson telling the public to “behave fearlessly but with common sense”

Boris Johnson appeared on The Marr Show on Sunday morning, to defend his government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

He twice urged the public to “behave fearlessly but with common sense”, which seemed to be something of a contradiction in terms.

Labour’s Chris Bryant and the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas were two of many MPs baffled by the advice.

What on earth does this mean? Boris Johnson: "We want people to behave fearlessly but with common sense". This kind of incomprehensible two-faced messaging is part of why we’re in such a mess. He wants to sound bullish but just confuses everyone. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 4, 2020

PM says people should act “fearlessly but with common sense” – phew, that clears it up then #Marr — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) October 4, 2020

It wasn’t just the politicians shaking their heads.

1.

Fearlessly but with common sense. pic.twitter.com/RZI9kO8CjI — Mr Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) October 4, 2020

2.

Act fearlessly but with common sense. Go to work but don't go to work Support Man Utd but also Man City. Don't dream it, do it, but also don't do it. We have nothing to offer but blood, sweat and tears but also we have several other things.https://t.co/gW0pGZ2BjW — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 4, 2020

3.

4.

Boris Johnson has told people to live “fearlessly” but with “common sense.”

Boris Johnson contracted coronavirus after boasting about shaking hands with everyone in a hospital treating patients with covid. — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) October 4, 2020

5.

""act fearlessly but with common sense". WHAT ? Take your umbrella? But sit in a crowded pub? Climb Everest but wrap up warm? Smoke crack but take Vit D?? — suzanne moore (@suzanne_moore) October 4, 2020

6.

time to make a coffee fearlessly but with common sense — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) October 4, 2020

7.

"We want people to behave fearlessly but with common sense" #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/rymjZqsTlx — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 4, 2020

8.

“Fearlessly but with common sense, yes – that’s what I said. Why is this so difficult to understand? Just get across the bloody road will you, son? Fucksake!” pic.twitter.com/vZ8o1kjXAG — Erroneous Monk (@consol8ion) October 4, 2020

9.

Fearlessly but with common sense is like saying ‘stylishly but while wearing red trousers’. https://t.co/CAid83QhMK — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 4, 2020

A former statistician for the Department of Health, Jon Hannah, had this very sound point to make.

To behave fearlessly during a pandemic is the sort of common sense that leads to a Darwin Award…. — Jon Hannah 🔸 #FBCoalition2024 (@JCHannah77) October 4, 2020

