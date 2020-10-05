Beyoncé dancing to the Grange Hill theme tune is just brilliant

Beyoncé dancing to the Grange Hill theme tune is exactly the content we needed today.

It was posted on Twitter by the great @pandamoanimum and, well, have a watch for yourself.

Beyoncé dancing to the original Grange Hill theme tune. pic.twitter.com/A6r8fJPYzP — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) October 5, 2020

Brilliant! And just a flavour of the love it was generating today …

Go on…indulge yerself….its Monday, you need a giggle. https://t.co/Av1AOUKRgH — Deborah Meaden (@DeborahMeaden) October 5, 2020

I love this far more than I should. https://t.co/ld2l4oCjxJ — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) October 5, 2020

Source @Pandamoanimum