‘Best reply to a football tweet today’
We’re grateful to journalist @IanRidley1 for sharing this screenshot of what he calls the ‘best reply to a football tweet today’.
And surely not just today.
Brilliant.
i’m absolutely rolling ffs this is incredible😂 https://t.co/jfYwZJf6mm
— Joel (@Joel__CFC) October 4, 2020
Tweet of the day. https://t.co/4HJdDNogh2
— 🦊Reephambird🦊 (@reephambird) October 4, 2020
Unreal reply😂😂😂 https://t.co/nQ54X0Ke9g
— Chris (@Chriscleghorn4) October 4, 2020
READ MORE
You won’t see a worse (or more comical) 19 seconds of football all season
Source Twitter @IanRidley1 @slothrr