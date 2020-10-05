This hilarious 2002 Rik Mayall clip is being shared again because it seems to predict Brexit

This clip from a 2002 Rik Mayall show, Believe Nothing, might just make you believe that he had the power of prediction.

So, Britain will leave the European Union and once more be a quaint and backward backwater, which we will be able to manipulate effortlessly as our very own offshore island.

The clip resurfaced in a now-locked tweet, with people reacting in amazement at the apparent accuracy of the episode.

Writer, Iain Overton, almost quoted Karl Marx, with this observation.

