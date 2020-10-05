This hilarious 2002 Rik Mayall clip is being shared again because it seems to predict Brexit

This clip from a 2002 Rik Mayall show, Believe Nothing, might just make you believe that he had the power of prediction.

“So, Britain will leave the European Union and once more be a quaint and backward backwater, which we will be able to manipulate effortlessly as our very own offshore island.”

The clip resurfaced in a now-locked tweet, with people reacting in amazement at the apparent accuracy of the episode.

OMG…. brilliant find. Scarily accurate. However that was satire and now it’s reality. What a long way the UK has come….. — FrenchSteve64 (@french_steve64) October 1, 2020

You see, I knew that they must have got the idea for #brexit from somewhere. Can we bring back #rikmayall so we can all give him a royal ass whupping for his prescience. RIP Rik. Legend. — ModerateUK 🌍🌎🌏🇬🇧🇪🇺🇩🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@ModerateUK) October 2, 2020

The canned laughter at how ridiculous it sounds in 2002 sums up the state of this place now. Last 5 seconds is pretty much the aim of Brexit…. 🤯 — Pete Dobosz (@PeteDobosz) October 2, 2020

Writer, Iain Overton, almost quoted Karl Marx, with this observation.

History repeats itself. First time as comedy. Then as tragedy. Cough. https://t.co/2gXvVkm9cA — Iain Overton (@iainoverton) October 1, 2020

