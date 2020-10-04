Turns out pedestrians do it differently in Poland

A map of what pedestrians, or rather pedestrian signs, look like across Europe.

‘We are unique,’ said DeadeyeStan639 who shared it over on Reddit.

And just a few of our favourite things people said about it.

‘What happened to Russia.’ duckipn ‘He is going to Siberia.’ ghueber ‘I like how they all seem to turn away from Poland, like he’s the one in the group that just farted but tries to hide it anyway.’ Mr_Otterswamp ‘The only one coming back is Lithuania.’ aGuyF0rm ‘The floors in Poland, they are too polished to walk on.’ WonderfulAntlion ‘Am Polish, can confirm. We levitate over the pedestrian crossing after drinking vodka.’ TommyBoomstik

READ MORE

17 of the funniest and weirdest shop signs around

Source Reddit u/DeadeyeStan639