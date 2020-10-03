Halloween, lockdown rules and the unexpected benefits of masks – 14 funny coronavirus tweets

There’s so much going on with the coronavirus that it’s really hard to keep up, as the Prime Minister will confirm.

One good way of doing that is by reading what funny things people have been saying about it.

There’s good information in there, honest!

With that in mind, here are some of our favourite funny coronavirus posts.

1.

Has anyone got the contact deets for the lads that created the coronavirus?? I need a new one, but specifically for people who come to my house and eat my gluten-free snacks. — Tez (@tezilyas) September 26, 2020

2.

There are so many experts on here, I think I may have developed nerd immunity — David O'Doherty (@phlaimeaux) September 26, 2020

3.

I think the lockdown measures were written by the guy who drew that rabbit-duck illusion. You can go to the pub with 5 people as long as it also looks like you're at home by yourself. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 29, 2020

4.

Halloween this year will be fun, the scariest costumes will be the ones without masks. — Ignacio Lopez (@comedylopez) September 30, 2020

5.

Wearing a mask in shops is great.

I saw an ex in Asda earlier, and it was so much easier for us to pretend we hadn’t noticed each other. — Neil (@_Enanem_) October 1, 2020

6.

I calculate I'm now thinking I've got Covid on average 6 times a week. This is the highest rate it's been since late May. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) September 30, 2020

7.

Me just before Lockdown 1 vs me just before Lockdown 2. pic.twitter.com/qOA8xqjk0y — Jamie (@jami0mckay) September 30, 2020

8.