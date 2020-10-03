Boris Johnson said the public’s “fraying discipline” had increased Covid numbers – 9 alternative suggestions

In an effort to avoid calling a national lockdown, the government has been putting areas of particular concern under more stringent measures, and we’re currently watching those areas getting bigger and closer to one another.

Imagine, if you will, that the freckles are rapidly becoming an all-over tan.

During interviews with the BBC, Boris Johnson said that “everybody got a bit, kind of complacent and blasé” and “what happened over the summer was a bit of sort of fraying of people’s discipline“.

Recent spike in UK coronavirus cases is result of "fraying of people's discipline" over the summer, Boris Johnson says https://t.co/jip7aZ6mhA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 2, 2020

There were one or two reasons why the ‘undisciplined’ public found those comments particularly irritating, and Twitter spelt them out.

1.

Why did people get complacent when they were told clearly to get back to work but stay at home, don’t meet your family but go to pubs full of strangers, follow the rules unless you are Cummings or my father..?https://t.co/v8LpLYqR7t — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 2, 2020

2.

You literally *paid us* to go eat in restaurants. https://t.co/cNuPbDzVBJ — David (@dmk1793) October 2, 2020

3.

Always great to hear Boris Johnson (3 marriages, countless infidelities, unknown number of children, numerous sackings and indiscretions….) opining on the "fraying of people's discipline" — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) October 2, 2020

4.

Hi I’m Boris Johnson, you may remember me from such hits as “back to work or risk getting fired” and “it’s your patriotic duty to go get shitfaced”. Today I’ll be explaining how any deaths are your fault. https://t.co/0nhUmT2g7V — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 2, 2020

5.

"Everyone got complacent" says man who told entire population to go the pub, go to work, go to restaurants and defends his mates who break the rules. https://t.co/zTJT3A1RHm — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) October 2, 2020

6.

He's the sort of person who'd come to your party, take a shit in the middle of your kitchen, then call up the next day to tell you, you live in unhygienic squalor and shouldn't have allowed someone to shit in your kitchen. https://t.co/ZsVFH5AN14 — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 2, 2020

7.

Boris Johnson suffers from a rare condition where, if he ever accepts responsibility for something, he will literally die. https://t.co/3b5dVf6bV9 — Jonn Elledge and so forth (@JonnElledge) October 2, 2020

8.

We've had

Stay home, save lives

Stay alert

Return to work

Patriotic duty to go to the pub

Eat out to help out

Keep distance, 2 metres, maybe 1?

Moral duty to send kids to school

Wear a mask

Work at home if you can.

Plus

Cummings

Test & trace fiasco & he blames the public! — Unicorn Stopper 3.5% 🎪 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺🇺🇳 (@LenoreSimson) October 2, 2020

9.

NOT TO BLAME

▪️Cummings eye test

▪️Testing giga-shambles

▪️Track and trace catastrofail

▪️Telling people to go to pubs, go back to work, eat out etc

▪️Spaffing billions on private firms with no expertise

▪️PM who doesn’t know own rules TO BLAME

The public https://t.co/ETUq7uTx7h — David Schneider (@davidschneider) October 2, 2020

Journalist Michael Deacon gave the government some free advice.

"Take Back Control" and "Get Brexit Done" were great slogans, not so sure about "It's All Your Fault You Feckless Scum" https://t.co/NViBl2tG6d — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) October 2, 2020

READ MORE

Boris Johnson held a coronavirus briefing with nothing to say – our 7 favourite responses

Source BBC News Image Screengrab, Screengrab