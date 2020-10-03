Boris Johnson said the public’s “fraying discipline” had increased Covid numbers – 9 alternative suggestions

In an effort to avoid calling a national lockdown, the government has been putting areas of particular concern under more stringent measures, and we’re currently watching those areas getting bigger and closer to one another.

Imagine, if you will, that the freckles are rapidly becoming an all-over tan.

During interviews with the BBC, Boris Johnson said that “everybody got a bit, kind of complacent and blasé” and “what happened over the summer was a bit of sort of fraying of people’s discipline“.

There were one or two reasons why the ‘undisciplined’ public found those comments particularly irritating, and Twitter spelt them out.

Journalist Michael Deacon gave the government some free advice.

Source BBC News