Blur’s ‘Song 2’ but with every Woohoo by Mario is the earworm you’ll be happy to have

Over on YouTube, someone called The Pandemic Light has been inspired to combine those two cultural greats – Blur and Mario. As you do.

Here’s how they explained the video.

Blur – “Song 2 (Odyssey Remix)”

Inspired by watching a livestream of Super Mario Odyssey for 6+ hours and hearing these sounds near-constantly until I could hear them in my head while I was trying to sleep last night.

And now we can all hear this in our heads for at least the next week.

As a bonus, here’s the unadulterated version.

READ MORE

This mash-up of Uptown Funk and Pingu is simply glorious

Source Laughing Squid Image Screengrab, Screengrab