12 things that really suck about being an adult

Over on the r/AskReddit forum, u/berkel_is_a_madlad posed this question:

“Adults of reddit, what is something that sucks about being an adult that most teenagers don’t realize?”

Well, there’s obviously a lot of stuff that sucks about being an adult, just as there are many things that absolutely stink about being a teen, so there were thousands of answers.

We picked our favourites.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9

10.

11.

12.

In case you were thinking everybody hates being grown up – it’s not true.

However, TikToker Kevin Anthony summed up the general feeling perfectly.

READ MORE

People are sharing the life skills they lack – these 15 are highly relatable

Source r/AskReddit Image r/AskReddit, Mick Haupt on Unsplash