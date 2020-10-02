Donald Trump mocking people wearing masks is now the best advert for wearing a mask

Some of Donald Trump’s supporters might have you believe that he always took the coronavirus seriously and was never contemptuous of people who wore a face mask.

This little compilation video suggests that might not be entirely true of the president who has now been diagnosed with Covid-19, along with First Lady Melania Trump.

And it might be the most effective anti-Covid message ever.

📺 NEW VIDEO Be smart. The virus is real. Trump’s lies have consequences. pic.twitter.com/kUqFK2rDs5 — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 2, 2020

And here’s a longer clip of that exchange with Joe Biden at the first presidential debate, even more extraordinary now than it was then.

Yeah, masks eh? Complete waste of time, Mr President. Politically correct bullshi … ooh, I don’t feel so good.

