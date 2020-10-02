This Argos catalogue tale in 3 parts is the loveliest news story you’ll read today

You’ll remember a little while ago how Argos announced they would no longer be publishing the heavyweight catalogue they’ve been printing since 1973, with everyone looking online instead.

Now journalist Harry Wallop has shared this tale of someone who was very upset to see it go and it’s today’s loveliest news story by some distance.

Wonderful.

There was a PS.

Source Twitter @hwallop