This Argos catalogue tale in 3 parts is the loveliest news story you’ll read today

You’ll remember a little while ago how Argos announced they would no longer be publishing the heavyweight catalogue they’ve been printing since 1973, with everyone looking online instead.

Now journalist Harry Wallop has shared this tale of someone who was very upset to see it go and it’s today’s loveliest news story by some distance.

When I broke story about @Argos_Online axing its catalogue, I was contacted by someone who explained her sister-in-law was severely autistic.

"Throughout the last 2 decades, the Argos catalogues have been her only source of entertainment and comfort." 1/3 — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) October 2, 2020

"Zina looks and plays with the catalogue all day/every day, using up one a week as she rips the pages off. She also takes it with her everywhere e.g. hospital and respite".

She was distraught that her supply of catalogues was going to end.

Was there any way I could help? 2/3 — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) October 2, 2020

So I emailed someone senior at @Argos_Online.

This week, this happened…

Yes, that's over a 1,000 Argos catalogues and a very happy Zina. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/IsQUETALHs — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) October 2, 2020

Wonderful.

Well done Harry x — Kat Molesworth (@thatkat) October 2, 2020

As I told Amna, it was literally five minutes of my time. If only all readers contacting you for a favour were a) as lovely b) as easy to help. — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) October 2, 2020

As a parent of an Autistic adult this gladdens my heart greatly 🥳 — Angel (@AngelOTheNorth) October 2, 2020

Sometimes it gets quite dusty, and some of that dust gets into one, or both, of my eyes. Which makes them go all watery.

Seems to have just happened again… — ≋Matt Knight≋ ⚓ 🚲🕷 (@Sea101dog) October 2, 2020

There was a PS.

Thanks to Amna for letting me share this cheering story on a miserable day. And thankyou @Argos_Online and kind person in @SainsburysNews press office (you know who you are) for making this happen. Sometimes, corporate social responsibility can't be measured on a spreadsheet… — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) October 2, 2020

And you can follow freelance consumer journalist and feature writer @hwallop on Twitter here!

