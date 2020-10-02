Ted Cruz being reminded that Donald Trump called his wife ugly is simply brutal

Just a brutal moment from CNN here when presenter Chris Cuomo was moved to remind Republican senator and one-time presidential hopeful Ted Cruz exactly what Donald Trump said about his wife.

It began with Cuomo suggesting Cruz of not doing enough to criticise Donald Trump after the first presidential debate (this was before Trump tested positive for coronavirus).

Oof (and when Cruz suggests the CNN man gets his brother on it, he’s talking about New York’s Democrat governor, Andrew Cuomo).

Source Twitter @AnaKasparian H/T Indy100