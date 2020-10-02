Ted Cruz being reminded that Donald Trump called his wife ugly is simply brutal

Just a brutal moment from CNN here when presenter Chris Cuomo was moved to remind Republican senator and one-time presidential hopeful Ted Cruz exactly what Donald Trump said about his wife.

It began with Cuomo suggesting Cruz of not doing enough to criticise Donald Trump after the first presidential debate (this was before Trump tested positive for coronavirus).

“I’m talking about the President. The one who called your wife ugly!” 💀 pic.twitter.com/tNTWuw6sRs — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) October 1, 2020

Oof (and when Cruz suggests the CNN man gets his brother on it, he’s talking about New York’s Democrat governor, Andrew Cuomo).

We just witnessed a murder on live television. — ✊🏾 Chris Jackson 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisJaxon) October 1, 2020

If anyone deserves that on live its ted cruz 😂 — iThinkWithMyhead (@Gtrealmacoy) October 1, 2020

You can see his soul leave his body — Wet Ass Pword (@like_argue) October 1, 2020

Source Twitter @AnaKasparian H/T Indy100