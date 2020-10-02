Strictly contestant HRVY’s got Covid and this joke scored perfect 10s all round

In other news, the new series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing has suffered a blow with the news that one of its contestants, YouTuber HRVY, has coronavirus.

Chances are we wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with this, but over on Twitter @fourfoot responded like this and, well, have a look for yourself.

Perfect 10s all round!

And it got the attention of the man himself.

Boom.

To conclude …

You can find @fourfoot on Twitter here (he’s got a book out in the autumn).

And needless to say, we hope you make a swift recovery, HRVY.

