Strictly contestant HRVY’s got Covid and this joke scored perfect 10s all round
In other news, the new series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing has suffered a blow with the news that one of its contestants, YouTuber HRVY, has coronavirus.
Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/MiFE35eLby pic.twitter.com/aomIhSu5lb
— ITV News (@itvnews) October 2, 2020
Chances are we wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with this, but over on Twitter @fourfoot responded like this and, well, have a look for yourself.
He needs A and E. https://t.co/SKVc2fUlCV
— JENKINS! (@fourfoot) October 2, 2020
Perfect 10s all round!
And it got the attention of the man himself.
this made my day, thank you https://t.co/vUiujRjfS8
— hrvy (@HRVY) October 2, 2020
Boom.
— David Wilding (@drwilding) October 2, 2020
— JENKINS! (@fourfoot) October 2, 2020
Very, very good. Take the rest of the day off, you're done.
— Jonathan Beeston (@beeston) October 2, 2020
To conclude …
A perfect tweet https://t.co/gMQItfbMNV
— Jamie East (@jamieeast) October 2, 2020
You can find @fourfoot on Twitter here (he’s got a book out in the autumn).
And needless to say, we hope you make a swift recovery, HRVY.
