Strictly contestant HRVY’s got Covid and this joke scored perfect 10s all round

In other news, the new series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing has suffered a blow with the news that one of its contestants, YouTuber HRVY, has coronavirus.

Strictly Come Dancing contestant HRVY tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/MiFE35eLby pic.twitter.com/aomIhSu5lb — ITV News (@itvnews) October 2, 2020

Chances are we wouldn’t ordinarily bother you with this, but over on Twitter @fourfoot responded like this and, well, have a look for yourself.

Perfect 10s all round!

And it got the attention of the man himself.

this made my day, thank you https://t.co/vUiujRjfS8 — hrvy (@HRVY) October 2, 2020

Boom.

Very, very good. Take the rest of the day off, you're done. — Jonathan Beeston (@beeston) October 2, 2020

To conclude …

A perfect tweet https://t.co/gMQItfbMNV — Jamie East (@jamieeast) October 2, 2020

You can find @fourfoot on Twitter here (he’s got a book out in the autumn).

And needless to say, we hope you make a swift recovery, HRVY.

