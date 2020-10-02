An SNP MP did a Dominic Cummings and people are furious – the only 5 reactions you need

An SNP MP has apologised for what can best be described as “doing a Cummings”, when she travelled to the House of Commons while suffering from Covid-19.

Margaret Ferrier took the train for the 400-plus miles from Rutherglen & Hamilton West to London, despite experiencing symptoms and having taken a test.

Here’s her account of the shocking breach of safety laws.

ASLEF, the train drivers’ union, had this totally justified condemnation.

In a bit of irony that would warrant an extra verse for Alanis, Margaret Ferrier had been very vocal in calling for Dominic Cummings to be sacked, or to resign.


Unlike Boris Johnson’s full-throated support for his SpAd, the SNP have been clear that her actions were unacceptable.

It doesn’t look like she’ll get a chance to deliver a bedtime story from Downing Street’s Rose Garden.

These five reactions say it all.

With characteristic eloquence, John Rain gave us the perfect visual reference.

But the last word must go to Janey Godley, who put her own very special spin on it.

Frank, get the door.

Margaret Ferrier