An SNP MP did a Dominic Cummings and people are furious – the only 5 reactions you need

An SNP MP has apologised for what can best be described as “doing a Cummings”, when she travelled to the House of Commons while suffering from Covid-19.

Margaret Ferrier took the train for the 400-plus miles from Rutherglen & Hamilton West to London, despite experiencing symptoms and having taken a test.

Here’s her account of the shocking breach of safety laws.

ASLEF, the train drivers’ union, had this totally justified condemnation.

Rail staff have worked throughout this pandemic to make sure the network could serve the public. We've worked day in, day out to keep our railway as safe as possible for passengers and staff. For an MP to get on a train knowing she has Covid-19 is both dangerous and disgraceful. https://t.co/AOK3n3C0wx — ASLEF (@ASLEFunion) October 1, 2020

In a bit of irony that would warrant an extra verse for Alanis, Margaret Ferrier had been very vocal in calling for Dominic Cummings to be sacked, or to resign.



Unlike Boris Johnson’s full-throated support for his SpAd, the SNP have been clear that her actions were unacceptable.

I have spoken with @MargaretFerrier this evening who fully accepts that what she did was wrong. Margaret will be referring herself to the parliamentary standards commissioner as well as the police. I am tonight suspending the whip from Margaret. https://t.co/1bCst4r5Pu — Ian Blackford (@Ianblackford_MP) October 1, 2020

This is utterly indefensible. It’s hard to express just how angry I feel on behalf of people across the country making hard sacrifices every day to help beat COVID. The rules apply to everyone and they’re in place to keep people safe. @Ianblackford_MP is right to suspend the whip https://t.co/9rgWpPKrOe — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 1, 2020

It doesn’t look like she’ll get a chance to deliver a bedtime story from Downing Street’s Rose Garden.

These five reactions say it all.

1.

Stand down, Margaret. Stand down. Please. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) October 1, 2020

2.

Remember, kids, anyone can be an MP. Don't let petty barriers like a complete absence of basic common sense and respect for the safety of others hold you back. https://t.co/uf32bneaDn — Ellie Cumbo (@EllieCumbo) October 1, 2020

3.

I apologise unreservedly for breaking Covid rules. After getting symptoms I took a test, went to a building with many old men in it and did a speech. Upon learning I was positive I immediately got on public transport all the way to Scotland, pausing only to gob on some diabetics. https://t.co/WcfNEKNNcU — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 1, 2020

4.

SNP stepping up their independence campaign, by sending their own biological weapon into Westminster. 'Quick! Cough on the cabinet on your way out, then every November we'll celebrate Margaret Ferrier Night by standing too close to each other in groups of more than 6.' — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) October 1, 2020

5.

Fucking hell this statement gets worse as it goes along: • develops symptoms

• has test

(so far so good)

• feels better

• travels to parliament by train

(oh no, that’s quite bad)

• receives positive test

(oh shit, what will she do now?)

• GETS TRAIN BACK TO SCOTLAND https://t.co/kXKXUoPWEf — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) October 1, 2020

With characteristic eloquence, John Rain gave us the perfect visual reference.

This whole thing reads like Sideshow Bob standing on rakes. https://t.co/sk93j8eIPi — John Rain (@MrKenShabby) October 1, 2020

via Gfycat

But the last word must go to Janey Godley, who put her own very special spin on it.

Margaret Ferrier “Frank get the door I’ve got the Covid and went on a train” #janeygodleyvoiceover pic.twitter.com/f41nbUZo0n — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 1, 2020

“Frank, get the door.“

