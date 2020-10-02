Our top 25 funny tweets of the week
It’s been a long week and a lot has happened out in the real world, with new coronavirus rules, an infected President and an SNP MP turning herself into a one-woman plague via the rail system.
But over on Twitter, some people have posted funny stuff that’s a covid-free zone, and we’re here for it.
These are the 25 best ones we’ve seen this week.
1.
When you've died in a horrible car accident but the dogs still need to be walked. pic.twitter.com/ljT0y2TM1i
— Father Drinks McGee (@drinksmcgee) September 24, 2020
2.
i need a girlfriend so we can spend fall doing fun seasonal things like swallowing pumpkins whole and hunting down the scarecrow that murdered my uncle
— tatum (@50FirstTates) September 24, 2020
3.
I'm starving. All I've had to eat today is an egg at breakfast. I'm running on Humpty.
— Paul (@bingowings14) October 1, 2020
4.
hot air balloon pilot: we’re gonna crash
me: oh no
hot air balloon pilot:
me:
hot air balloon pilot:
me:
hot air balloon pilot: aaany minute
— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) September 26, 2020
5.
Prayers for my husband who very tragically got me nothing for our anniversary when I specifically told him I wanted nothing for our anniversary.
— Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 28, 2020
6.
I don’t get it when I see skinny people running….. aren’t you done???
— J*ckie (@jackies_backie) September 27, 2020
7.
Just overdid the Tea Tree & Mint Original Source Shower Gel. #PrayForMe
— Richard Osman (@richardosman) September 27, 2020
8.
Bet we’d all own houses if we stopped eating so much avocado toast and committed more tax fraud.
— Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 27, 2020
9.
What you need to know: my brother is painting his house, and he has a geriatric, half blind, long haired miniature dachshund 😐 pic.twitter.com/IIXMsbnfvf
— GillianF (@FlavellG) September 27, 2020
10.
Not many know that Escher had the inspiration for his drawing after visiting an Egyptian ministry to get some paperwork done. pic.twitter.com/dblX8icLNE
— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) September 28, 2020
11.
Which is the softest pencil available in Wales?
10B
— Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 29, 2020
12.
No… no, I don’t. But I can’t help feel that by the time you’re appealing to the public for information on this point, you should probably have closed the zoo… pic.twitter.com/ykDCpsy9cK
— John Finnemore (@JohnFinnemore) September 29, 2020