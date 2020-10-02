Our top 25 funny tweets of the week

It’s been a long week and a lot has happened out in the real world, with new coronavirus rules, an infected President and an SNP MP turning herself into a one-woman plague via the rail system.

But over on Twitter, some people have posted funny stuff that’s a covid-free zone, and we’re here for it.

These are the 25 best ones we’ve seen this week.

1.

When you've died in a horrible car accident but the dogs still need to be walked. pic.twitter.com/ljT0y2TM1i — Father Drinks McGee (@drinksmcgee) September 24, 2020

2.

i need a girlfriend so we can spend fall doing fun seasonal things like swallowing pumpkins whole and hunting down the scarecrow that murdered my uncle — tatum (@50FirstTates) September 24, 2020

3.

I'm starving. All I've had to eat today is an egg at breakfast. I'm running on Humpty. — Paul (@bingowings14) October 1, 2020

4.

hot air balloon pilot: we’re gonna crash me: oh no hot air balloon pilot: me: hot air balloon pilot: me: hot air balloon pilot: aaany minute — slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) September 26, 2020

5.

Prayers for my husband who very tragically got me nothing for our anniversary when I specifically told him I wanted nothing for our anniversary. — Jessie (@mommajessiec) September 28, 2020

6.

I don’t get it when I see skinny people running….. aren’t you done??? — J*ckie (@jackies_backie) September 27, 2020

7.

Just overdid the Tea Tree & Mint Original Source Shower Gel. #PrayForMe — Richard Osman (@richardosman) September 27, 2020

8.

Bet we’d all own houses if we stopped eating so much avocado toast and committed more tax fraud. — Kashana (@kashanacauley) September 27, 2020

9.

What you need to know: my brother is painting his house, and he has a geriatric, half blind, long haired miniature dachshund 😐 pic.twitter.com/IIXMsbnfvf — GillianF (@FlavellG) September 27, 2020

10.

Not many know that Escher had the inspiration for his drawing after visiting an Egyptian ministry to get some paperwork done. pic.twitter.com/dblX8icLNE — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) September 28, 2020

11.

Which is the softest pencil available in Wales? 10B — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) September 29, 2020

12.