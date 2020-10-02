Naga Munchetty could barely hold it together after Carol Kirkwood’s NSFW weather update

BBC Breakfast’s weather presenter, Carol Kirkwood, had Naga Munchetty struggling to keep a straight face with some accidental innuendo on Thursday morning.

Here’s what happened.

“Won’t be playing much tennis!” “Not much tennis, did you say?” “Not much, no. Balls will be blowing everywhere.“

Some viewers spotted the gaffe.

“The balls will be blowing everywhere … tennis balls.”@carolkirkwood might have got away with it too, were it not for Naga 😂 @BBCBreakfast — Rossignol 🇪🇺🌴3.5% (@RossignolUK) October 1, 2020

Good old @TVNaga01 having a chuckle at blowing balls on @BBCBreakfast just now😂😂 — Gareth ©️ 🎱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@friendly_farmer) October 1, 2020

@carolkirkwood you’ve done it again 🤭😂 really made me giggle – need more giggles right now so thank you.🎾 — S Twentyman (@sj20man) October 1, 2020

It wasn’t the first time Carol has provided an accidentally NSFW moment with her forecasts. Who could forget this?

Yet further proof that @carolkirkwood is a National Treasure pic.twitter.com/Q2uzv9mtl5 — Greg James (@gregjames) August 10, 2020

Probably a few balls blowi …no. Never mind.

