Naga Munchetty could barely hold it together after Carol Kirkwood’s NSFW weather update

BBC Breakfast’s weather presenter, Carol Kirkwood, had Naga Munchetty struggling to keep a straight face with some accidental innuendo on Thursday morning.

Here’s what happened.

Won’t be playing much tennis!”

“Not much tennis, did you say?”

“Not much, no. Balls will be blowing everywhere.

Some viewers spotted the gaffe.

It wasn’t the first time Carol has provided an accidentally NSFW moment with her forecasts. Who could forget this?

Probably a few balls blowi …no. Never mind.

