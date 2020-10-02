This line in a food article fits perfectly to the tune of Eleanor Rigby

Writer James Felton had Eleanor Rigby trending on Twitter when he spotted that this bit of copy could be sung to the same tune.

Emily Leary ably demonstrated how well it works. Too well for her peace of mind.

Not long after this post went up, Twitter went down. It looks like James actually broke the internet.

Here’s how people reacted.

In case you’ve missed the news, James has a book out.

Finally, Gloria Sice O’Lation spotted something similar to the Eleanor Rigby line.

NO! No more – please!

Source James Felton Image James Felton, Screengrab, @pillepriske on Unsplash