This line in a food article fits perfectly to the tune of Eleanor Rigby

Writer James Felton had Eleanor Rigby trending on Twitter when he spotted that this bit of copy could be sung to the same tune.

[To the tune of Eleanor Rigby] pic.twitter.com/pjbNUtPvrF — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 1, 2020

Emily Leary ably demonstrated how well it works. Too well for her peace of mind.

My brain tonight when I’m trying to sleep. I hate you. pic.twitter.com/ihrQ3KT0tC — Emily Leary (@AMummyToo) October 1, 2020

Not long after this post went up, Twitter went down. It looks like James actually broke the internet.

Here’s how people reacted.

I HATE HOW WELL THIS WORKS https://t.co/HcYvvITOIz — witch's drew 🧙‍♀️⚢| black lives matter (@drawedbernstein) October 2, 2020

Oh lord, that is going around my head now, it's stuck forever every time I cook rice and it probably will have bloody coconut cream now. Can I resist a whole song parody? Hmm Hope headline writer had Eleanor Rigby on mind…#EleanorRigby #internalplaylist #cantunseethis https://t.co/q2NFAJzfpz — Jackie Holmes (@saidthedormouse) October 1, 2020

You’ve been cooking rice wrong your whole life.

Dur-dur-dur-dur-dur-duuuurrr…

*pause*

And so has your wife. — Dan Howdle (@DanHowdle) October 1, 2020

So THATS why she’s been picking up the rice in the church where the wedding has been! — Dim View (@RajWorks) October 1, 2020

Article by Father McKenzie? Writing the cooking instructions that no one will read. — Random Hajile (@EliModnar) October 1, 2020

In case you’ve missed the news, James has a book out.

You like tweets about rice recipes that can be read to the tune of Eleanor Rigby? You'll LOVE my new book about the Sun newspaper, this is a good segue.https://t.co/Q8wVAJYzBt — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 1, 2020

Finally, Gloria Sice O’Lation spotted something similar to the Eleanor Rigby line.

Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you… pic.twitter.com/4FRas8ex3L — Gloria Sice O'Lation (@GloriaSlap) October 1, 2020

NO! No more – please!

