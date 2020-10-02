We’d say this needs no introduction but that’s only because we don’t really know how to introduce it.

Needless to say, ‘Food Farms is a range of great food at low, low prices’ and, well, just watch it, courtesy of comedy actor, writer, musician and film maker Greig Johnson.

What you having for your tea? Sound on. pic.twitter.com/fiWkpKuwfi — Greig Johnson (@GreigARJohnson) September 28, 2020

Exactly what we needed at the end of the longest week. Until next week, obviously.

I think this is the funniest thing I've ever seen. I'm choking. https://t.co/c78qkFmEGI — Darrell Maclaine (@maclockdown) October 2, 2020

Helpless belly laughs and actually crying laughing at this. My partner came running into my office to ask what was wrong. https://t.co/Oa7MlSRnKs — David Llewellyn (@TheDaiLlew) October 2, 2020

You can follow Greig Johnson on Twitter @GreigARJohnson and on YouTube here and also over here on Facebook.

Hello there new followers – hope you're well. Do consider having a peep at my YouTube. Here's as good a place to start as any:https://t.co/HUBO6s3AL8 — Greig Johnson (@GreigARJohnson) September 29, 2020

Here’s more of what you can expect!

